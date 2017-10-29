Businesses Rejoice as Animiz Launches an Animated Marketing Video Creator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2017 --Animiz Software Co. Ltd, a world leading software development company, has seen major growth with over 360,000 users in 106 counties and to celebrate, the company would like to announce the launch of its animated marketing video creator for businesses.



With traditional media marketing and advertising declining, many local businesses have started to explore new ways to reach their ideal customers. Video content marketing has been on a steady rise over the years as more and more people are looking online to find information about businesses within their local community. Businesses that learn to adapt to using video in their marketing efforts can expect to see a 157% increase in traffic from organic search results while also improving user onsite time and click through rates as reported from BrightLocal.



Animiz prides itself on its simple drag and drop user interface and a high quality rich collection of free video assets. The company has something for any type of customer, ranging from individuals looking to make funny videos or teachers designing presentations for their students to businesses wanting to showcase their products and/or services. A customer had this to say about the platform, "Animiz has helped me a lot in making animated video presentations. Besides that, I can easily share my online videos with my customers, bosses or colleagues as well. All in all, I prefer this software than any other similar ones."



Twenty minutes is all it takes to make an engaging animated video from start to finish with zero coding or design experience required. The software also makes it easy to create interactive videos with captions and voiceovers to continuously engage the viewers and once the project is ready to be published, it can be exported in various formats ranging from 6 different formats (.mp4, .mov, .wmv, .avi, .flv, .mkv) for offline viewing to sharing a url hosted on its platform for online viewing.



To learn more about this animation marketing video maker, please download it from its website for free.



About Animiz

Animiz provides customers around the world professional animated video software that helps them create animated video presentations, video advertisement, explainer videos, animated gifs and the more.