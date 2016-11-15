Businesses Should Prepare for Winter While There Is Still Time

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --The start of winter will be on December 21. As a result, there is still time for businesses to prepare their premises for wintertime conditions, which will be critical for extending their useful life spans as much as possible. In contrast, those that fail to take the proper precautions can expect nothing, but increased damage and deterioration from the constant exposure to the freezing cold, leading to higher costs when the eventual thaw comes.



Moving on, it is not enough for businesses to make sure that their premises are clean. Instead, they need to make sure that their premises are protected, with their paved surfaces being prime examples. In brief, unprotected asphalt can suffer a great deal when exposed to the build-up of ice and snow. This is because the moisture can have a negative reaction with the chemicals that bind it together, as well as the effect of melted snow seeping into cracks and left to continuously freeze and thaw.



To combat these problems, businesses must make sure that their paved surfaces receive whatever minor repairs that they need, before making sure that they have the seal needed to shelter the material from the moisture and other potential contaminants. Otherwise, they risk a much damaged and deteriorated premises come the spring, which will be not just unsightly but also potentially dangerous, because of how much traffic paved surfaces can expect to see.



Summed up, businesses should make sure to contact contractors such as Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. for the services that they need completed soon. Waiting too long and it may be far too late to play catch-up on preparations for wintertime conditions. In this as in other things, it pays to be prepared ahead of time.



Visit www.atlanticsweepinginc.com for more information.