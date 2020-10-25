Businesses Will Get the Most out of the Animated Video Maker of Mango Animate

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2020 --The changing landscape of work in 2020 has seen a huge increase in home working and the use of digital technology to improve and expand how people communicate and work. The Mango Animation Maker is a significant value-added product for small to large businesses to use externally or internally. The animated video maker provides an opportunity to utilize the proven engaging appeal of animation to inform, communicate and entertain.



Everything that is needed to create a professional animation video can be found in Mango Animation Maker, from online templates of different topics to thousands of royalty-free media and animation effects, making the process seamless and smart.



"We're confident that this animated video maker is totally beginner-friendly. It only takes 4 steps to craft your business a decent animation video. Select a pre-built template matching your goals, replace it with your own uploaded materials, add captions, subtitles and voiceover, square the size and dimension for distribution to various platforms", says proudly Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate. "Meanwhile, users can always start anew on a blank canvas, animate everything in a few clicks, and experience the maximum customization provided by Mango Animation Maker. As we promise, no cumbersome or expensive video editing software here", she also adds.



Mango Animation Maker's Professional package is on sale for a special offer of $67, and includes every tool a marketer would need to create polished animations for their businesses. However, users will get the best value with the Enterprise package priced at $299. With this package, users are given access to all the same tools as the Professional package but at an unlimited range, allowing for maximum creator flexibility. Users can test the product with a free trial and see immediate benefits. Most importantly, all these plans only require users to pay once and they will get a lifetime license to Mango Animate's animated video maker.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is one of the world's leading animation software providers. They offer users the ability to build custom animated explainer videos for a variety of purposes. Their animated video maker is designed to accommodate personal, educational, and business needs alike.