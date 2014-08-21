Dover, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --The speed and accuracy of execution of transaction has conferred Remit Now International Limited (RemitNow) with the title 'Trademark Troll'. In fact, RemitNow is a Delaware based international business consultancy firm which provide full range of services for business's need.



RemitNow's spokeman further clarifies that its business line service and expertise include the following:



- incorporation of tax savvy company

- provision of director/trust/council member services to administer your company/trust/foundation

- provision of family office services

- provision of secretarial services

- provision of registered office

- opening of bank account

- domiciliation and maintenance of corporate matters

- trademark filing and related services

- merger and acquisition, corporate finance

- asset protection (trust , foundation etc)

- advising on corporate structure and strategy

- application of forex trading license

- application of online gaming license

- setting up of offshore bank

- advertising and promotion

- China services



"Combined with decades of pragmatic experiences with speed and accuracy, RemitNow's Key Executives are rich in local wisdom and exposed with international business experience. RemitNow's policy is to maximize client's profits/returns at the same time open doors for new markets and new businesses."



About RemitNow

RemitNow has International Networks in Australia, Belize, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom and United States to provide local services.