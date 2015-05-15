Busy Summer Season Expected for Custom Virginia T-Shirt Design Company: Now Taking Advance Orders

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --Summer is still a few months away, but All Star Sports, the leader in area t-shirt screen printing and embroidery service, is already seeing record order numbers. Custom orders are pouring in for custom designed t-shirts and other merchandise not only for athletics, but also camps, reunion memorabilia, and other area wide events.



Summer is usually a busy season for All Star Sports, with most orders being placed for teams or athletic events. Little League teams, soccer teams, rowing teams, and other sports, 2015, however are shaping up to be a record setting year. Even though it is not a commemorative year, orders for patriotic tees are more popular this year than they have been in nearly a decade. With orders expected to increase, All Star Sports recommends ordering early, to ensure that all placed orders can be designed, screen printed or embroidered, and delivered, on time.



Family reunions, many that are scheduled in five year increments, also seem to be reaching record numbers in 2015. A great way to commemorate these fun summertime events is with custom designed logos of family crests or surnames screen printed or embroidered on a t-shirt, hat, or other items. Families looking to add these items to their event should order soon to avoid delays. All Star Sports will help them create a memorable and colorful look.



Summer camps and other outings can also benefit from one of a kind logo. It is a creative way to help bring kids together. Having everyone wear the same shirt increases bonding as well as helps eliminate the awkwardness of those participating in the events. Team building also helps build self-esteem, especially for those entering the upper grades. Placing an order for your events screen printed or embroidered apparel now will ensure that they are delivered on time.



About All Star Sports

For over 25 years, All Star Sports has been providing sporting goods, screen printing, embroidery, team outfitters, and more. Located in Woodbridge, Virginia, All Star Sports happily serves customers with team uniforms and equipment, as well as corporate and business apparel, and always strives to meet their customers' expectations.



