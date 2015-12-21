Button Up a Month Launches Gifting Portal to Put a New Spin on the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2015 --Sure, being enrolled in a cheese of the month club is fun. A wine of the month club is even more fun, there's no doubt. But now, thanks to an out-of-the-box men's clothing subscription service, there's a gifting portal for dress shirts. Think, well-dressed friend opens door to find more fuel for their 'clothes horse' fire right on their doorstep. It's gift giving for the digital age. It's also easy shopping, easy price point, and even simpler practicality. It's Button Up A Month.



So how does this dress shirt on tap idea work exactly? Splendidly. To use the new gift portal feature a member just adds a gift recipient to their account. Then the lucky new dress shirt owner will receive a site-generated gift certificate. They will redeem it by logging in to choose gifted shirts for their queue. Button Up A Month will then send them a shirt from that queue once a month. As long as the gift continues, so will the site's fulfillment center.



Matthew Carlock, President of Button Up A Month said of the new men's clothing gifting portal, "We're so happy to roll out this new feature for our men's subscription service. Now our member's friends don't have to sign up with us to get how incredibly convenient it is to do your shopping this easily. Now being well-dressed is literally like filling up your Netflix queue."



Members can arrange their queue by priority; styles they wish to have sooner can be ranked at the top of the list. Pricing is always a consistent $16.99 with all shipping and handling included.



For more information visit http://www.buttonupamonth.com



About Button Up A Month

Button Up A Month is a monthly service that provides consumers with dress shirts on a membership basis. With the use of a queue and automatic payment, members chose dress shirts to be sent to their door monthly.



Mailing Information:

PO Box 56053

Indianapolis, IN 46256

Contact: Matthew Carlock

President, Button Up A Month

mcarlock@buttonupamonth.com

Website: http://www.buttonupamonth.com