Buttons and Stickers Advocate That Protesting Is Not a Crime

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --One of the foundations of democracy is that everyone should have a chance to make their voice heard. In many cases, this comes in the form of peaceful protests. However, in a charged political climate, it can sometimes seem as though police officers and security staff are treating these protesters as though they are committing a crime.



Unfortunate conflicts between police officers and protesters have led to the rise of the #ProtestingIsNotACrime movement. The movement is gaining momentum across the country and designer James Daniel has created a fashionable way for activists to vocalize their support for their rights and those of other protesters.



He has designed two products, emblazoned with the words, "Protesting Is Not a Crime": a button and a sticker. The button measures 1.5 inches in diameter and can be attached to clothing, backpacks, shoes and other items made from fabric. The sticker measures 7.5 x 3.5 inches and can be adhered to just about any smooth surface, including tablets, laptops, vehicle bumpers, refrigerators and more.



Daniel has already sourced a manufacturer and approved the initial samples of the products. He is ready to move forward with full-scale production. To help fund this effort, he has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $150. Within 24 hours of the campaign's launch, it had already surpassed its goal, bringing in contributions from more than 10 individual backers. The campaign will continue until October 1, 2018, and additional funds raised will support future efforts to design new products, in addition to manufacturing larger orders of current products.



Campaign backers can choose either a sticker or a button for a contribution of just $5. For $9, they can get both items. A $40 contribution will generate a package deal that includes five buttons and five stickers. Daniel expects to deliver the products to customers in November 2018. However, he will be packaging and shipping the products by hand, so it is possible that the delivery date may be pushed back slightly in the event of high demand from the campaign.