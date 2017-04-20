Buy Ammo Online with High-Quality Reloads Available at LAX Ammo

Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --LAX Ammo makes it their goal to buy ammunition at the lowest price point in order to pass the savings along to customers who buy ammo online. They are able to accomplish this by going directly to ammunition companies, such as Tula Ammo, Winchester, and Fiocchi. Website only deals are offered exclusively to those who buy ammo online.



In addition to inexpensive brand name ammo, LAX also manufactures their own brand name ammunition and reloaded rounds. These are manufactured on site in the United States and are available to customers who buy ammo online and at their warehouse. A visit to their warehouse gives you immediate satisfaction and ammunition in hand that day, but when you buy ammo online you get access to exclusive website deals.



Every week, LAX loads over a half million rounds of ammunition into their warehouse in order to offer a huge variety of ammunition ready to ship immediately to those who buy ammo online. By buying huge quantities from distributors they are able to get the best pricing possible to offer additional savings to those that buy ammo online.



About LAX Ammo

When customers buy ammo online they are guaranteed satisfaction on their entire purchase. The high quality ammunition available to those who buy ammo online from LAX Ammunition is offered at the lowest price point possible.



To place you order today visit their brand new website at https://www.laxammo.com/, or visit their physical location at 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood CA 90301.