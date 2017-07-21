Buy Ammo Online with LAX Ammo and Save on Bulk Ammunition

Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2017 --LAX Ammunition is a leading website for gun enthusiasts to buy ammo online for great, low prices. When customers buy ammo online from LAX they know that they are getting high quality, bulk ammunition, and great customer service. They back each and every order with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



LAX is dedicated to their customers, making it their mission to provide them with the best prices possible when they buy ammo online. LAX not only manufactures their own quality brand of ammo, they also reload rounds for an economic solution. LAX also supplies customers with well-known brands of ammunition to everyone wishing to buy ammo online.



LAX goes directly to manufacturers so ensure that they are getting the best price possible on bulk ammunition, they then pass that savings along to customers that buy ammo online. Their loading dock in Southern California loads over a half million rounds of ammunition to their warehouse every week, thus, ensuring that they will have a large supply of ammunition for those that buy ammo online.



About LAX Ammo

When you buy ammo online from LAX Ammo you know that you are getting great service and the best quality bullets around. Their dedication to the customers is unmatched by any other supplier. Go to their website and buy ammo online today at http://www.laxammo.com, or skip the wait that comes with shipping and drop by their warehouse at 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood, CA 90301.