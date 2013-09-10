New Brunswick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2013 --One of the premier top-selling green coffee supplements in the USA is also becoming a consumer favorite in Australia. From Queensland to Tasmania and beyond, Aussies seem to have embraced the brand Perfect Green Coffee much like Americans have. While the Perfect brand's largest market is the United States, Australia is in the group of countries making up the second largest market including Canada, the UK, and Switzerland. Click here for more details http://healthfoodpost.com/green-coffee-extract/



So, the easy answer to the question where to buy green coffee bean extract in Australia is to shop at HealthFoodPost.com, a leading international resource for news about health and nutrition, as well as shopping for specialty nutritional supplements.



Perfect Green Coffee is made in the USA. HealthFoodPost.com has named this brand the best green coffee bean extract for quality and price.



The two most important characteristics making Perfect Green Coffee a top selection for Australian and US consumers are quality and price. Perfect Green Coffee is a 100% pure with no additives, preservatives or other unnecessary ingredients. The one ingredient is pure extract from raw green coffee beans with chlorogenic acid.



The chlorogenic acid level of Perfect Green Coffee has been verified at 50% by a certified US testing lab, making the Perfect brand among the most potent green coffee products available anywhere. The certified testing lab in the US has also verified the purity of the ingredients in Perfect Green Coffee so there can be no doubt as to its high quality and value. The ingredients label for the product and the most relevant portion of the certified testing results are posted online at HealthFoodPost.com.



In addition to the certified high quality of Perfect Green Coffee it is also priced much better than most of its competition. This is what led HealthFoodPost to designate it as the best value green coffee product. Most, green coffee supplements are priced from over $30. to $60. USD and higher and often for bottles containing only 60 capsules. But Perfect Green Coffee is priced starting at $24.95. when buying 1 bottle but there are substantial quantity discounts of 25% to 35% starting at just 3 bottles. See details below. International customers often purchase at the 3, 6, or 12 bottle level in order to get the quantity discount savings which more than nicely offsets the higher international shipping costs. Consumers in Australia will also be pleasantly surprised to find that shipping costs to Australia from the United States are passed through very close to cost.



HealthFoodPost.com has selected Perfect Green Coffee as the best brand for quality and price. Perfect Green Coffee is made in the USA from ingredients lab-tested for purity by a certified testing lab. The Certificate of Analysis showing the verified 50% chlorogenic level of Perfect Green Coffee is displayed on HealthFoodPost.com.



All Perfect brand products including Perfect Green Coffee come with a customer satisfaction 100% money back guarantee so consumers can shop with risk-free confidence. Each bottle of Perfect Green Coffee contains 90 capsules per bottle, which is, on average, a one-month supply. The suggested dosage is one capsule three taken three times daily, and each capsule contains 400 mg of green coffee bean extract. Perfect Green Coffee has a verified chlorogenic acid level of 50% making it among the most potent available. It is a 100% pure product containing no added ingredients whatsoever.



Perfect Green Coffee and the other specialty supplements featured on HealthFoodPost.com ships to over 200 countries worldwide including Canada, the UK, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, The Netherlands and more.



About HealthFoodPost.com

HealthFoodPost.com is a top-rated BBB (Better Business Bureau) Accredited online service based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA providing health and nutrition news, and features. HealthFoodPost.com also offers discounted shopping for premium specialty nutritional supplements and products for fitness, weight loss, and healthy living. HealthFoodPost advises consumers to always consult with a licensed physician or pharmacist before beginning any supplementation program, especially for persons with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.