New Brunswick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2013 --A top-selling green coffee extract product in the United States is also becoming a consumer favorite in Switzerland. From Zurich to Bern to Geneva and beyond, the Swiss seem to love the brand Perfect Green Coffee as much as Americans. While the largest market for the Perfect brand of USA made green coffee is the United States, Switzerland is in the top tier of countries vying for second place along with Canada, the UK, and Australia. Click here http://healthfoodpost.com/green-coffee-extract/



So, the easy answer to the question where to buy green coffee bean extract in Switzerland is to go to HealthFoodPost.com, a leading international destination for health and nutrition news, as well as shopping for premium specialty nutritional supplements



Perfect Green Coffee is made in the USA from premium ingredients and has a wide following in the US. HealthFoodPost.com has named Perfect Green Coffee the best green coffee bean extract brand for quality and price.



The factors making Perfect Green Coffee a top choice among Swiss and US shoppers are quality and price. Perfect Green Coffee is a certified 100% pure green coffee product with no additives or unnecessary ingredients. The only ingredient is extract from raw coffee beans with a high chlorogenic acid level.



The chlorogenic acid level of Perfect Green Coffee is 50%, which places this brand among the most potent green coffee products available. A certified testing lab in the US has verified the potency and purity level of the ingredients in Perfect Green Coffee so there can be no question as to its high quality and value. The ingredients label for the product and the most relevant portion of the certified testing results are posted online at HealthFoodPost.com.



In addition to the certified high quality of Perfect Green Coffee it is also priced much better than most of its competition. This is what led HealthFoodPost to designate it as the best value green coffee product. Most green coffee supplements are priced from over $30 USD to $60 USD and higher and often for bottles containing only 60 capsules. But Perfect Green Coffee is priced starting at $24.95. for 1 bottle but there are substantial quantity discounts for of 25% to 35% starting at just 3 bottles. See details below. International customers often purchase at the 3, 6, or 12 bottle level in order get the quantity discounts which more than nicely offsets the higher international shipping costs. Swiss shoppers from Switzerland will also be pleasantly surprised to find that shipping costs to Switzerland from the United States are passed through very close to cost.



HealthFoodPost.com has selected Perfect Green Coffee as the best brand for quality and price. Perfect Green Coffee is made in the USA from ingredients lab-tested for purity by a certified testing lab. The Certificate of Analysis showing the verified 50% chlorogenic level of Perfect Green Coffee is displayed on HealthFoodPost.com.



All Perfect brand products including Perfect Green Coffee come with a customer satisfaction 100% money back guarantee so consumers can shop with risk-free confidence. Each bottle of Perfect Green Coffee contains 90 capsules per bottle, which is, on average, a one-month supply. The suggested dosage is one capsule three taken three times daily, and each capsule contains 400 mg of green coffee bean extract. Perfect Green Coffee has a verified chlorogenic acid level of 50% making it among the most potent available. It is a 100% pure product containing no added ingredients whatsoever.



Perfect Green Coffee and the other specialty supplements featured on HealthFoodPost.com ships to over 200 countries worldwide including Canada, Europe, Asia, Japan, Australia and more.



About HealthFoodPost.com

HealthFoodPost.com is a top-rated BBB (Better Business Bureau) Accredited online service based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA providing health and nutrition news, and features. HealthFoodPost.com also offers discounted shopping for premium specialty nutritional supplements and products for fitness, weight loss, and healthy living. HealthFoodPost advises consumers to always consult with a licensed physician or pharmacist before beginning any supplementation program, especially for persons with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.