Buy Rating Issued for Bravo Enterprises by Uptick Newswire.com

Patchogue, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2013 --Bravo Enterprises (OTCMKTS:OGNG) announces that UPTICK NEWSWIRE has initiated coverage on shares in a research report released on Tuesday morning.



“We are initiating coverage of Bravo Enterprises with a Buy rating and a 12 month target price of $1.00 per share. Analysts expect that revenues will triple by Christmas with distributors signing up every week through the help of LaJolla Marketing located in Phoenix, Arizona. We estimate Bravo Enterprises is in the midst of a huge regional and global distribution expansion”, stated Everett Jolly, Editor-in-Chief of Uptick Newswire. Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock with its new leasing program.



“Splash Water For Life", is now registered with the System for Award Management (SAM). This registration means that Bravo can now bid on federal contracting opportunities and conduct business with the federal government of the United States. The AIRWELL 3000 will be an ideal water providing source for disaster relief and other government related agencies like the military, navy and international health agencies. Splash Water for Life provides a cost effective solution to the global shortage of drinking water by extracting water from the air and turning it into clean, healthy drinking water.



The AIRMAX 3000 generates hot and cold de-mineralized crystal clear water from the air which goes through a 5 stage filtration process. The cost of the water is $.03-$.05 per gallon in North America, the same as a standard water cooler with a water jug on top, but you still have to buy the jug of water, whereas with AIRMAX 3000, you don't. In addition, the AIRMAX 3000 also functions as an air cleaner and dehumidifier. No plumbing or water supply is needed; you just plug it in like a water cooler unit. You'll never have to lift a heavy jug again, wait for your water delivery, or need to find somewhere to store your empty bottles.



In late 2012, Bravo purchased the worldwide rights for manufacturing, marketing and distribution of atmospheric water harvesters (AWH) from Water for the World Manufacturing Inc. of Wellpinit, Washington. Both the AIRMAX 3000 and the AIRWELL 3000 were developed for the generation of clean, safe drinking water for human use and consumption. The water produced is branded as “Splash Water for Life”.



The company is now in the first stages of embarking on a systematic global roll-out of its product line by establishing a sales network in key global geographic markets including North America, Central America and Africa. The company recently signed an agreement with its new Canadian partner and has opened a flagship store in Vancouver, B.C. The company is also launching an e-commerce site and negotiating various distribution agreements throughout North America.



The Company is also launching a campaign to promote the use of it AIRMAX 3000 units in schools starting with the sale of its stainless steel re-useable bottles promoting green technology and sustainability. A leasing program is being negotiated for the commercial and industrial AIRWELL 3000 currently and information will be released upon completion.



For further information contact: 1-888-488-6882



A video has been provided here for your viewing: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwA5whblrXo



Visit our website: www.bravoenterprises.ws or www.splashwaterforlife.com



/s/ Jaclyn Cruz

Jaclyn Cruz, President



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein which are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays in testing and evaluation of products and other risks detailed from time to time in Bravo Enterprises Ltd.’s filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission.