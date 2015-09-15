RockIT Repairs Inc. Now Buys and Sells Used Phones, Tablets and Laptops

Fredericksburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --Having delivered over 20,000 successful repairs across all the 50 states, RockIT Repairs phone repair shop is one of the most trusted providers of third-party cell phone, tablet and laptop repair services. They repair everything from cracked screens on cell phones, charging ports on kindle fires to a broken Macbook Pro screen. Now, they are expanding their services to include buying and selling of used phones, laptops and desktops.



RockIT Repairs cell phone repair shop began its services tucked away in a shabby room at the George Washington Executive Center in downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia. By March 2013, their demand was so high, that they had to relocate to a 1,800 square-foot facility in Lafayette Boulevard. Since then, their business has only grown bigger, better and more popular. Today, they service over 1000 customers each month through this facility.



About RickIT Repairs

Their primary service, until now, has been to provide inexpensive but high-quality third-party repair services for all sorts of gadgets and technology, including smartphones, laptops and computers. Be it replacing a broken MacBook screen or fixing soldering issues on the Galaxy S3 motherboard, RockIT Repairs has always been an esteemed group of professionals you can always count on, even if your pocket does not allow you to use the expensive maintenance services of an authorized dealer.



Today, however, RockIT Repairs is proud to announce their latest feat in the technology business. They now buy and sell used phones, tablets, laptops and desktops and reasonable prices through their buyback website. So, no need to set up a paid listing on Amazon and wait for days before the ideal buyer knocks at your door. Get a reasonable rate for your old device based on its current quality and condition directly from RockIT Repairs. You can get a quote for your device immediately from RockIT's website, then it's as easy as bringing them the device and getting paid.



What's more, if you are running under a budget, RockIT Repairs will also provide you with a catalogue of used but certified cell phones, tablets and computers to choose from, so that you can get a quality device at an inexpensive price, without having to spend hours reading through sales pitches on Craiglist.



Buy or sell a used device with RockIT today, and share your good experience with others!