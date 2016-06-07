BuyGiftSave.com Launches to Wow Parents and Party Goers for Kid's Celebrations

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --Buy Gift Save, a brand new, comprehensive children e-commerce site designed to facilitate the gifting process, this week officially announced their platform is open for business. Created to provide an easy and affordable children's gifting platform, Buy Gift Save will eliminate duplicated and unwanted gifts while saving money for children directly into an FDIC insured account.



"Buy Gift Save will ensure wasted gifting money is deposited into the child's account," said a company representative. "With all of the technological capabilities at our fingertips today, we wanted to create a system that eradicates awkward double-gifting while promoting sustainable saving. Spread the word on our new, streamlined platform available for any children's celebration."



Hosts create an event, select gifts for the event gift registry, enter banking information, upload guest list to social media platforms or design it manually, and watch the event unfold. Once guests receive the invite, they will be asked to select an overall budget, choose a gift, and if there's a price discrepancy, the leftover amount will be deposited into the child's account.



What is BuyGiftSave.com?



About BuyGiftSave.com

BuyGiftSave.com is an innovative concept which allows parents to create an event for any occasion, send out invitations via e-mail for the event, create a registry for their little one, and merge a savings account so that monetary gifts could be deposited into their account in a matter of minutes. Best of all it can all be done in one place with a few clicks. And for the gift givers, it takes the guesswork out of gifting and gift givers are gratified that their gift is helping the child's long-term future.



Meet the Founders…



Met is an entrepreneur who has jumpstarted three successful start-ups. His innovative ideas and problem-solving nature is the reason for his success. He has a detail oriented work style and has experience of more than one and a half decades as an entrepreneur and in sales management.



Inna worked in property management for Real Estate Companies. She left her job once she became a mom in 2010 and now as a mother of three children she can relate to saving for children's future more than ever.



Both Met and Inna have become a formidable team and created a solution which allows parents to save for their children's future, and not fall victim of unnecessary and unwanted gifts!



How it Works



1. Parents create an event for a birthday, holiday, or any other reason.

2. Set up a gift registry from our large selection of gifts.

3. Enter savings or checking account information so that cash gifts can be deposited directly into the account.

4. Upload your guest list for the event by selecting contacts via Facebook, Google Plus or manually.

5. Once friends and family receive your emailed invitation, they select an overall budget and a gift from the preselected registry. The balance of the overall budget minus the cost of gift, shipping and the buy gift save convenience fee will be deposited into the savings or checking account.



