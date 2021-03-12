Buying an Office Scanner in Vancouver: What to Know

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2021 --A desktop office scanner is a suitable tool for everyday, low-volume scanning needs. As a practical solution that gets the job done, it gives team members the flexibility to scan around the clock thereby increasing security and shareability of documents. However, not all scanners are created equal. Here's what to consider before taking the plunge. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/what-to-know-when-buying-your-own-office-scanners/



As a company that offers scanning and digitization services in Vancouver, Micro Com Systems partners with companies that produce radically different volumes of paperwork. Before purchasing an office scanner, considerations like needs and volume requirements have to be taken into account.



Volume: For the "occasional scanner" a desktop paper scanner is a great way to make digital copies of physical documents that can be emailed to yourself, clients/customers, and internal stakeholders of the business. Creating digital copies of physical documents is beneficial for having a back-up copy in case your original is lost, destroyed, or goes missing.



Productivity: The slowest lower end scanner MCS represents, the Fujitsu fi-7140 scans 40 pages per minute, duplex, which means it captures the front and back sides of documents simultaneously. At 80 images per minute, this scanner can hardly be considered "slow", but what really sets it apart is the included Paperstream Capture software. This scan application is incredibly powerful and has an impressive checklist of features. See features here at: https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/products/computing/peripheral/scanners/business/psc/



If your daily scanning requirements exceed 800 to 1000 pages per day, perhaps engaging a professional document scanning business would make more sense?



Storage: Desktop office scanners come in all shapes and sizes. Therefore, depending on the office space, a premium look for a scanner model can easily fit on a small table or countertop.



Portability: Depending on the nature of the business in question, there could a limitation in the ability for portable scanning. Having said that some desktop office scanner models are now equipped with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity to increase productivity on the road.



Document type: The scanning needs are determined by what DPI (dots per inch) resolution is required. The standard office documents scan well at 200-300 DPI (300 DPI a minimum for OCR). However, to scan images or documents with fine detail, look for a higher resolution scanner.



Multi-page scanning: For scanning occasional invoices, a flatbed scanner will generally produce higher quality scans. When it comes to multi-page documents, it is preferable to have a sheet-fed scanner to efficiently handle larger jobs.



Budgeting: Desktop digital document scanners range from hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on the requirements. In general, it is necessary to set a budget for a desktop office scanner by looking at the features and specifications that can meet specific office requirements.



