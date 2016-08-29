Buzztilt Enters the World of Equity Crowdfunding with Marketing and Public Relations Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Buzztilt, the industry's leading crowdfunding PR agency, has entered the world of equity crowdfunding helping startup companies gain exposure while raising money in exchange for equity.



Equity crowdfunding is defined as the process where people invest in an early-stage non-publicly traded company in exchange for shares in that company. A shareholder has partial ownership of a company and stands to profit should the company do well. New laws introduced by the SEC for Title III of the JOBS Act equity crowdfunding law will open up the world of equity investing to those previously unable to access the rarefied world.



Buzztilt's foray into the world of equity crowdfunding comes on the heels of the company's massive success in the traditional crowdfunding models presented on platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo. To date, the company has worked with hundreds of artists, entrepreneurs, startups, and publicly traded companies introducing new products and services and helping tell their story through the media.



"There are very strict laws in place surrounding equity crowdfunding which our team has researched extensively," says Mark Winters, Director of Media at Buzztilt. "After being approached by several equity crowdfunding campaigns, we are pleased to officially announce our services for the category."



Currently, Buzztilt offers several different services under their company umbrella. Traditional PR and Marketing services for rewards-based crowdfunding campaigns on platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Recently, the company also introduced Pledge, which offers tailored crowdfunding services for crowdfunding social good projects.



"As the industry leader, it is important for Buzztilt to be at the forefront of where crowdfunding is headed. We have our eye on the future and are always watching future trends in anticipation of the next shift," adds Winters. "We are incredibly excited about this new venture and hope to empower hundreds of new entrepreneurs and companies around the world achieve the fundraising goals they need to grow and scale."



Interested crowdfunding campaigners looking to make a change in the world can now apply online at http://www.buzztilt.com



About Buzztilt

Buzztilt™ is the Leading Global Crowdfunding PR and Marketing Agency for Crowdfunding Promotion. With years of Public Relations and Marketing experience and connections in the industry while working with some of the largest consumer brands in the world, no other crowdfunding PR firm can match their expertise or reach. Promote your Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaign with the best.