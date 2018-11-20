Byham's Insurance Service Selling Annuities for Profits in Erie and Franklin, Pennsylvania

Meadville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2018 --For those interested in annuities, Byham's Insurance Service is the right corner to stop in. The company is a local family-owned and operated agency, and they have been in the business since 1963.



Ever since its inception, the company has focused on building relationships. Coupled with years of experience and knowledge, the company has been offering annuities in Erie and Franklin, Pennsylvania to satisfy the varying needs of their respective client.



One of the most sought-after annuities is the immediate lifetime annuity. This is necessarily a self-funded retirement pension plan. It gives an individual an opportunity to make a single lump sum payment to an insurance provider. It is safely invested in that it remains unperturbed by market volatility. In return, one is assured to receive a particular amount of monthly income for the rest of the life.



Besides, clients can also consider the deferred income annuity through Byham's Insurance. It is moderately similar to the one described above. However, as the name suggests, it includes a deferral period during which a borrower does not have to pay interest or repay the principal on loan.



Usually, it is advised to take the safe route with annuities that offer a guaranteed interest rate. However, there is some degree of risk involved with specific options. With an indexed annuity, the rate of return would be combined with the performance of a stock index, much the same with the Standard & Poor's 500.



A variable annuity is another option to take into consideration. Mutual funds can be chosen to purchase stocks, bonds, and money market instruments, and the return will be tied to their performance.



The annuities can be obtained from the agency; however, without question, they can be a bit confusing. At Byham's Insurance, the experts are ready to listen to the clients and respond to their queries any time anywhere.



For more information about cash value life insurance in Greenville and Meadville, Pennsylvania, visit http://www.byhamins.com/about-byhams-group-health-insurance-life-insurance-medicare-supplement-oil-city-pa-erie-meadville-titusville/.



About Byham's Insurance Services, Inc.

Founded in 1963 by Frank Byham, Byham's Insurance Services, Inc. is a full service, family-owned and operated third generation insurance agency focused on helping group and individual clients with all their health insurance, life insurance, medicare insurance, and related needs.