Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2018 --Overview: In 2012, the global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market was worth around USD 64.95 billion and is predicted to reach around USD 318.41 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.38% during the projected period.



Competitive Insights 2018:

The major market players in the global BYOD industry are; Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, MobileIron, IBM Corporation, and Good Technology. Rising utilization of personal devices in the companies has ensued as amplified productivity due to the requirement for only a single device. Properties such as protection of data alongside the legal problems need to be managed to render high-level support to employees as well as device safety in case of theft, are the factors boosting the growth of this market.



Access Sample Report Copy@ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/IC10278 .



The BYOD Market is segmented as follows-



BYOD Market, By Device Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

- Smartphones

- Tablets

- Laptops



BYOD Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

- Mid-to-Large Sized Businesses

- Small Businesses



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:



Increased expansion of smartphones and the widespread of services like 4G LTE are anticipated to propel the industry growth in both developed and developing countries. Since the employees are more familiar with the devices which they personally owned and also they can execute tasks more proficiently with their own devices, thus promoting work productivity.



Employees have exhibited a greater preference for employing the same device for professional as well as personal applications with the aim of avoiding the troubles like inconvenience and theft which is attributed to carrying two different devices.

The requirement for carrying various devices and shifting from work to personal devices or vice versa is terminated. Defeating security worries offered by BYOD execution is among the key challenges for enterprises taking up this model.



Potential security risks involve an unregulated intermediary approach to sensitive data, challenges in evaluating vulnerability to risk and tracing device theft, employees, and data with these gadgets leaving the company.



Regional Outlook:

In 2013, North American regional BYOD market was worth around USD 25 billion. This region is anticipated to continue its supremacy during the forecast years.



In 2013, the North America region has bestowed to the global industry share and is projected to remain the leading market during the forecast years. Numerous companies in the United States present their employees a choice to work from home, on account of which in North America, the infiltration is very high.



Asia Pacific regional BYOD market has been boosted by the expansion of tablets and smartphones together with IT's consumerization. Even though a lot of users in this region utilize their devices all through work, the shortage of official regulations for BYOD support is a dispute. Employees in India and China show a strong inclination for working after the office hours too, this trend is not noticed in the many of the European countries and the United States.



Get Discount Details @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/IC10278



Reasons to Buy a Exclusive report?

- Our experts provide in depth coverage of the market from various aspects right from global market scenario to future trends and opportunities.

- Our research methodologies are designed in such a way that our clients are able to find the answers they're looking for, in the way they want.

- We offer 24/5 research support to solve all your queries through a team of our industry experts having holistic knowledge of local as well as global markets. Our research services help transform clients' organizational data into intelligence to support fact based business decisions.

- We offer best in industry consultation services by a group of experts to advice our clients on growing their business portfolio.

- We understand unique requirements of our clients so as to provide tailored - made research services.

- We focused on maintaining long lasting relationship with our clients by catering to their research requirements and providing them with consulting services.

- We highly respect our client's confidentiality by adherence to advanced methods for data security and privacy.



Major TOC of BYOD Market:

Chapter3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

…

Chapter4. BYOD Market, By Device Type

4.1. Introduction

4.2. BYOD Market Assessment and Forecast, By Device Type, 2012-2022

4.3. Smartphones

4.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

4.4. Tablets

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

4.5. Laptops

4.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

…

Chapter5. BYOD Market, By End User

5.1. Introduction

5.2. The BYOD Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2012-2022

5.3. Mid to Large Sized Businesses

5.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

5.4. Small Businesses

…CONTINUED FOR TOC



Click To Buy FULL Report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/IC10278



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contacts Us

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com | Ph: +1-888-213-4282

Web: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com