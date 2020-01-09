ByrneLooby Selects EleVia Software to Improve Invoicing

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2020 --EleVia announced today the selection of its Electronic Invoicing solution by ByrneLooby, an award-winning international engineering firm. The solution was selected to increase the proactiveness of the invoice process as well as improve recovery, efficiency and speed. ByrneLooby is in the process of deploying Electronic Invoicing across the company worldwide.



With global offices, multiple acquisitions and multi-currency requirements, ByrneLooby needed an improved way to invoice through their Deltek Vision® system. Budget holders required a better way to view the spend and determine what was needed to recover from each client.



"We selected EleVia to increase project recovery to improve transparency between unbilled spend and invoicing which has been separate in the past," stated O'Leary. "EleVia's Electronic Invoicing also creates a strong audit trail which has historically been a big challenge between project management and finance."



The flexibility of the EleVia solution provides ByrneLooby with British, Irish, European and Middle Eastern style invoice templating including perceived value and value-add invoicing. Also the solution will enable the company to proactively see the project spend so they can make decisions or discuss adjustments with the client. The number of projects that get missed is also expected to decrease.



"We evaluated several options, but EleVia intimately best understood our requirements and was able to customize the solution to meet our unique needs," continued O'Leary. "From the point of the view of the leadership across the company, this is exactly what we needed. We are expecting it to not only be a technological solution, but also to contribute to our revenue."



About ByrneLooby

We are an award-winning international engineering firm. Our highly skilled engineers take a complex problem and use critical thinking to navigate a path past any obstacles. With a team comprising specialists across eight different sectors, we have the expertise necessary to contend with challenging assignments. We are seasoned in tackling the unique complications presented by each project and we collaborate to design ingenious solutions at the frontline of industry best practice.



About EleVia Software

EleVia Software develops, delivers and supports software to extend the value of the Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint® ERP systems. EleVia Software products elevate and enhance key financial and operational processes for architecture, engineering and professional service firms. EleVia Software products improve cash flow, automate tasks, improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and provide valuable insight into project performance and profitability. Products include EleVia Electronic Invoicing, EleVia Payables Approval &Tracking, EleVia A/R Management & Collections, ForecastEdge, and EleVia's Field Services Suite, which dramatically improves an organization's ability to manage their field teams. For more information, visit https://www.eleviasoftware.com.