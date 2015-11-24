C & E Miller Provides Emergency Call out to Clients

Perth, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --C & E Miller Plumbing & Heating Engineers Ltd which is located in, Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland specializes in plumbing and heating services as well as specialist led work services, electrical services and biomass. The company is family owned and was founded in the year 1985 and continues to serve customers 140 years later. One of the current Company Directors is known to have 45 years experience and knowledge in the plumbing, heating and electrical industry. C & E Miller Plumbing & Heating Engineers Ltd is the sister company of Prestige Bathroom &Tile Center which is also based in Scotland. C & E Miller provides client with quality services through competent Perth plumbers under their employment.



Being the oldest plumbing company in Perthshire, C & E Miller accepts clients from both domestic and commercial sector.Plumbing services available for customers include boiler installations, repair of burst pipes, leaks, taps, showers, bathroom installation, radiators, water storage tanks, rhones and downpipes, gas safe certificates, hot water cylinders and leadwork which is done by an in house specialist. Heating services are as follows - boiler installations and replacements, oil and gas fired systems installation, electric and solid fuel systems installation, night storage heaters, additional work or renovations on the existing systems and new gas central heating systems. C & E Miller has a Gas Safe accreditation which renders them able to perform services involving gas check and installation, domestic and landlord's gas safety certificate and servicing.



Boiler services are also offered by C & E Miller especially to two major boiler brands – Worcester Bosch and Alpha. For commercial works, full installation, boiler replacement, service and repair, gas safety certificates and lead work can be requested from the company. Clients will now have less worry with the emergency call out option provided by C & E Miller for those located within 15 miles of the business address. Emergency hotline provided by the company is monitored 24 hours, 7 days a week.



To check out the company and the services it offers, visit the website at http://candemiller-perth.co.uk/.



About C & E Miller Plumbing & Heating Engineers Ltd

C & E Miller Plumbing & Heating Engineers Ltd is a service company that provides clients assistance in plumbing, heating and electrical emergencies. The company was established last 1985 and is based in Auchterarder, Perthshire, ,Scotland. C & E has a Gas Safe accreditation. To get in touch with the company director, Bob Henderson, send an e-mail at Sales@cemiller.co.uk or contact using the 0 01738624809. The company address is C & E Miller Plumbing & Heating Engineers Ltd, Unit 1, 14Dunkeld Road, Perth, PH1 5RW.