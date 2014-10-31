C & I Concrete and Masonry, Inc. Becomes USBA Member

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2014 --The US Business Association today announced that C & I Concrete and Masonry, Inc., a leading, local masonry and landscape design company in the Long Island area, has become an accredited USBA Member.



As of October 29, 2014, USBA has verified that C & I Concrete and Masonry, Inc., maintains minimal consumer or employee complaints and truthful marketing practices.



C & I Concrete and Masonry is a family-owned and operated business operating with a stellar reputation for over 17 years. Carlos and Irene Valentim have built C & I by personally caring for each client and their needs while taking pride in every project their team handles.



“We go to great lengths to confirm that all members strictly abide by the Code of Ethics,” stated Steven Bloomberg, an account representative at the USBA, “since we realize the importance of assuring consumer trust.” In 2014, the USBA plans to continue to restrict membership to only companies which are audited prior to membership. Each business undergoes a strict auditing process prior being offered membership.



Recently, it has become commonplace for customers to research a business' reputation and accreditations issued by third parties before even contemplating using their services. C & I Concrete and Masonry has maintained a positive reputation among business review sites, public records, the the USBA, and organizations which advocate customer rights.



Additionally, C & I Concrete and Masonry, Inc. has recently been rated highly with several organizations which advocate the advancement of consumer protection and marketplace trust. C & I Concrete and Masonry, Inc.'s strong reputation continues to solidify throughout Long Island.



For more information on the services of C & I Concrete and Masonry, Inc., please visit http://www.ciconcretemasonry.com