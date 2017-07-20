C-RAN (Centralized RAN) a $9 Billion Opportunity, Says SNS Research Report

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2017 --SNS Research's latest report indicates that mobile operators are expected to invest nearly $9 Billion in C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) infrastructure rollouts by the end of 2017.



Centralized RAN or C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption.



Initially popularized by Japanese and South Korean mobile operators, C-RAN technology is beginning to gain momentum worldwide with major tier 1 operators – including Verizon Communications, AT&T, Sprint, China Mobile, Vodafone, TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile), Orange and Telefónica – seeking to leverage the benefits of centralized baseband processing.



SNS Research estimates that global investments in C-RAN architecture networks will reach nearly $9 Billion by the end of 2017. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% between 2017 and 2020. These investments will include spending on RRHs (Remote Radio Heads), BBUs (Baseband Units) and fronthaul transport network equipment.



The "C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017–2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the C-RAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for C-RAN infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 individual submarkets and 6 regions.



The research publication will be of value to current and future potential investors into the C-RAN ecosystem, as well as enabling technology providers, C-RAN solution providers, mobile operators and other ecosystem players who wish to broaden their knowledge of the ecosystem.



For further information concerning the SNS Research report "The C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017–2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" please visit: http://www.snstelecom.com/c-ran



