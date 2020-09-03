C-Store Investments Announces the Successful Purchase of 8 Properties from Tradewinds

Gilford, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2020 --Gilford, NH (September 2nd, 2020) C-Store Investments, LLC (CSI) is a Northeast based consulting firm that provides advisory services to the Convenience Store and Retail Petroleum Industry. CSI is pleased to report that it has provided advisory and transactional services to Energy North on the successful purchase of 8 properties from Tradewinds.



More precisely, CSI handled the purchase process of 7 convenience retail stores and 1 car wash operating under the Tradewinds name throughout Maine. The deal began prior to COVID but still made its way to the finish line with a desirable outcome for both the buyer and the seller. This is in part thanks to Principal lead consultant Ken Currier who assisted in guiding the deal to a successful conclusion.



Tradewinds was founded by Chuck Lawrence in Maine, where he is a longtime resident. He went onto build his company to 15 properties which included: convenience stores, car washes, and supermarkets. Tradewinds prides themselves on being a pillar of the communities they serve so it was important for them to sell to a company that would carry on the Tradewinds name in a favorable manner. Lawrence stated, "Energy North has a lot of the same visions of being a good community citizen and we feel they will continue strong community support to ensure we have healthy communities."



Energy North Group, a family-owned Massachusetts based company, was founded in 1981 by Ken Black. In 1985 they entered into their first distributor agreement. Nearly ten years later in 1994, Energy North Group opened their first convenience store in Merrimack, New Hampshire. In 2010 the company acquired MW Sewall and in 2013 they acquired Webber Fuel. The acquisition of the Tradewinds properties continued to strengthen their position in the Maine market. Today, their business has grown rapidly while still holding all the values of a family-run company. As a leading force in the New England petroleum industry, Energy North Group runs a wholesale distributor that offers all major brands as well as operating over 65 c-stores throughout New England and in New York.



About C-Store Investments

Ken Currier, Principal Consultant, C-Store Investments. Ken has accumulated 25 years of experience in the C-Store Industry. Since 1994 he has advised clients on valuations, investment opportunities, divestiture, mergers & acquisitions, purchase & sales, market research, site identification & development, succession planning. He brings valuable in-depth industry knowledge and expertise that allows him to help clients maximize their investment value, exploit growth opportunities, and help buyers and sellers navigate the purchase and sale of cstores and gas stations.



For more information on C-Store Investments, LLC., please visit http://www.cstoreinvestments.com or call us today at (603) 279-4474