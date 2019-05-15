C Store Investments Expands Offerings and Launches New Website; Focused on Buying and Selling Convenience Stores and Gas Stations Across the Northeast.

Gilford, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2019 --Gilford – C Store Investments, LLC is expanding their offerings for single operators or multi-unit operators of convenience stores and gas station owners across the northeast including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. C-Store Investments, LLC or CSI has launched a new website www.cstoreinvestments.com which serves as a center of information and knowledge for the convenience store and gas station industry. The website will offer knowledge-based information for the following services:



- Sale and Acquisition: CSI helps owners prepare their store for a future sale and provides a net proceed analysis to ensure clients walk away with the most money possible. Alternatively, CSI will help grow an owner's portfolio with their experience and industry know how ultimately helping clients pick the best existing stores at a fair price.



- Site Selection and Feasibility Studies: Location and traffic is everything when determining how successful a convenience store may be. The analysis CSI provides will give clients the data they need to make smart business decisions.



- Restructure, Reinvest, Divest and Redevelop: One difficult area of store ownership is knowing when it's time to move on from an under-performing location. Restructuring or remodeling an existing under-performing location may provide a resurgence of business, or it may be time to explore alternative uses. Land owners may realize greater value by offering sites to convenience store use.



Led by Ken Currier, CSI President and Chief Executive Officer, C-Store Investments has assisted many owners in transactions with purchases and sales of stores across the northeast. Most recently he assisted Dufoe Properties and Energy North Group with their portfolio sale/acquisition. C-Store Investments can lead the process of either finding buyers or parties interested in ownership of convenience stores and gas stations.



Mr. Currier has over 25 years of industry experience and expertise where he has assisted in hundreds of deals in the convenience store and gas station marketplace. Accompanying Ken at CSI is a team of seasoned experts, each specializing in their respective fields of expansion, sales and acquisitions as well as project management.



With 155,000 convenience stores across the United States. Growth of new stores has been minimal, but merger and acquisitions activity has been robust. Over the last 10 years over 400 retail convenience companies have merged or sold. Demand remains strong for well-positioned stores with valuation multipliers being at all-time highs, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). As a result, existing stores are in demand since multi-unit owners look to increase units by acquisition.



C-Store Investment's leadership is well known throughout New England as the c-store appraiser. Since 1994 they have advised clients on: valuations, investment opportunities, divestiture, mergers & acquisitions, purchase & sales, market research, site identification & development, succession planning. With a growing demand for advisory services C-Store Investments has emerged as a value-based player in the convenience store and gas station industry. CSI brings a depth of knowledge of the c-store industry that will position client's businesses for maximum returns. CSI leadership is highly experienced and well known by large regional and multi-national oil companies, small store operators, lenders, and investors. For more information on C-Store Investments, LLC., please visit www.cstoreinvestments.com



