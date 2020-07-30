C Store Investments Is Expanding Its Management Team

Gilford, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2020 --C Store Investments, LLC is expanding its management team. Bobby Slater graduated with a communications degree in 2005 and went on to work in sales and marketing across multiple industries. In 2013 he joined Atlantic Valuation Consultants as a commercial appraiser specializing in the appraisal of convenience stores, gas stations, car washes and single tenant net lease properties and has completed 500± appraisals of these properties throughout New England. He is a licensed certified general appraiser in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont. He has been licensed as a real estate agent in New Hampshire for nearly ten years. He looks forward to combining his years of experience across multiple industries in assisting buyers and sellers of convenience stores as Senior Associate for C-Store Investments. He will be providing guidance to buyers and sellers in the gas and convenience store industry throughout New England. Some of the services include:



-Sales and Acquisitions: CSI helps owners prepare their store for a future sale and provides a net proceed analysis to ensure clients walk away with the most money possible. Alternatively, CSI will help grow an owner's portfolio with their experience and industry know how ultimately helping clients pick the best existing stores at a fair price.



-Site Selection and Feasibility Studies: Location and traffic is everything when determining how successful a convenience store may be. The analysis CSI provides will give clients the data they need to make smart business decisions.



-Restructure, Reinvest, Divest and Redevelop: One difficult area of store ownership is knowing when it's time to move on from an under-performing location. Restructuring or remodeling an existing under-performing location may provide a resurgence of business, or it may be time to explore alternative uses. Land owners may realize greater value by offering sites to convenience store use.



Bobby Slater will be joining Ken Currier and Aaron Cutler as a senior member of its executive team. C-Store Investments has assisted many owners in transactions with purchases and sales of stores across the northeast. Most recently they assisted Dufoe Properties and Energy North Group with their portfolio sale/acquisition. C-Store Investments can lead the process of either finding buyers or parties interested in ownership of convenience stores and gas stations.



With 155,000 convenience stores across the United States. Growth of new stores has been minimal, but merger and acquisitions activity has been robust. Over the last 10 years over 400 retail convenience companies have merged or sold. Demand remains strong for well-positioned stores with valuation multipliers being at all-time highs, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). As a result, existing stores are in demand since multi-unit owners look to increase units by acquisition.



C-Store Investment's leadership is well known throughout New England as the c-store appraiser. Since 1994 they have advised clients on: valuations, investment opportunities, divestiture, mergers & acquisitions, purchase & sales, market research, site identification & development, succession planning. With a growing demand for advisory services C-Store Investments has emerged as a value-based player in the convenience store and gas station industry. CSI brings a depth of knowledge of the c-store industry that will position client's businesses for maximum returns. CSI leadership is highly experienced and well known by large regional and multi-national oil companies, small store operators, lenders, and investors. For more information on C-Store Investments, LLC., please visit www.cstoreinvestments.com



