Cabaggage Introduces the Ultimate Multilayered Reusable Grocery Bag

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --Cabaggage, the ultimate multilayered grocery bag perfectly designed to keep market products organized and safe, is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to fruition.



Traditional reusable grocery bags are flimsy, uncomfortable, and poorly designed. With no organization or protective layers, standard grocery bags can cause bulkier items to crush softer items by the time the shopper arrives home. They are often uncomfortable and made with cheap straps that when weighted can cut into shoppers' shoulders. Cabaggage has created an ultra lightweight tote that organizes, insulates, and protects consumers' market finds.



"After my daughter was born I was determined to buy more fresh ingredients at the grocery store and local farmers market only to return home to discover squished berries and other delicate items that were damaged and bruised due to contents shifting in my standard reusable bag. I knew there had to be a better way to get my food home safely," says founder Jennifer Kaba.



Cabaggage offers dividers that create compartments to keep goods on the bottom of the bag secure and a shelf that forms a second tier so more groceries can be placed on top without damaging items underneath. Add in adjustable handles, a side panel to hold an ice sheet, large mesh pouches, and a secret pocket for personal items, and you get a durable, high-quality market bag specifically designed to support your products.



"We are excited to introduce the Cabaggage market tote as a solution that addresses the needs of two trends we are seeing. The first is that more and more people are buying high quality nutritious food. This is often expensive, giving them even more of a reason to make sure their produce and other fragile food items make it back to their kitchen undamaged. At the same time, cities around the world are passing laws to ban plastic bags thus requiring consumers to use their own reusable bags which are not as functional as they could be."



Cabaggage is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/1TI91Hm



About Cabaggage

Based in Los Angeles, Cabaggage is a specialty bag retailer dedicated to providing a better shopping experience at the grocery store or farmers market. We created a smart grocery tote that organizes, insulates, and protects your market finds with adjustable compartments and an innovative shelf. Pack your produce perfectly!



For more information on Cabaggage please visit http://www.cabaggage.com