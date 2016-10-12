Cabana Home Offers Custom LEE Furniture for 20% Off

Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --LEE Industries furniture, now available at Cabana Home in Santa Barbara or online for 20% off suggested retail when you place your custom order using Lee's in-stock fabrics until October 14th 2016.



For over 44 years, LEE Industries have created high quality and innovative home furnishings made in the USA. With a commitment to both quality and customer service LEE takes pride in being a family owned and operated business with strong roots in the community. LEE is a leader in upholstery manufacturing, customer service, and technology, which has set them apart from larger offshore furniture companies.



"This 20% off incentive on custom pieces makes purchasing LEE furniture an even better value," said Steve Thompson, Cabana Home. "LEE definitely has what it takes to win over high-end luxury and price conscious buyers with its superb quality, fabrics and value."



Retail prices include: LEE Barclay Stone Sofa $4,449, LEE Alaska Coral Host Chair $1,134, LEE Buff Sofa with Nail Head Trim $3,665, LEE Boomer White Dining Side Chair $827, LEE Classic Arm Rolled Chair $1,930 and LEE Club Chair $1,839 to name a few.



To qualify for Cabana Home's fall savings event all orders for LEE Industries furniture must use in-stock fabrics and agree to take delivery by December 23rd. For more information please click here.



About Cabana Home

Cabana Home defines "traditional with a twist" furnishings for indoor and outdoor, with a store located in Santa Barbara. Our highly edited selections reflect the California lifestyle and include hard to find and one of a kind furniture, textiles, and accessories from designers, manufacturers, and antique markets in America and Europe.



