Cabaret Comico: International Partnership for Laughs at San Francisco's Society Cabaret Oct 17-18, 2014

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --San Francisco’s version of Italy’s comic cabaret festival, From the Shaman to the Showman, returns this year with double the fun. Society Cabaret presents two different nights of the Bay Area’s funniest singers and songwriters performing original songs and comic numbers from musical theater in the 2014 edition of Cabaret Comico: A Salute to Comic Singers and Songwriters, hosted by G. Scott Lacy and Lua Hadar.



October 26, 2013 marked Chapter One of an international cultural exchange for the production of Cabaret Comico, a partnership of San Francisco's Society Cabaret and New Performance Group with the Italian Centro Culturale Teatro Camuno, and their Festival Dallo Sciamano allo Showman (From the Shaman to the Showman), the cabaret festival of original comic songs and songwriters. The word ‘comic’ is key here; in Italy all cabaret is comic.



Since 1987 Lua Hadar's New Performance Group has maintained a cultural dialogue and collaboration with Nini Giacomelli's Centro Culturale Teatro Camuno. As co-producer and co-host of the San Francisco cabaret event, Lua says, “I’m thrilled that after the years of success this Italian festival has experienced, we have been able to create a cultural partnership through Society Cabaret which offers two fresh and funny evenings by local entertainers, designed to tickle San Francisco's funny bone. Victor Borge said, ‘Laughter is the shortest distance between two people.’ When the audience laughs together, we can feel our common humanity. We need that.”



WHO: San Francisco Bay’s Funniest Singers and Songwriters, Hosts: G.Scott Lacy and Lua Hadar



WHAT: Cabaret Comico 2014, in partnership with Italian Cabaret Festival Dallo Sciamano allo Showman



WHERE: Society Cabaret at Hotel Rex Union Square, 562 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102



WHEN: Two different shows, Friday and Saturday, October 17-18 at 8pm (doors at 7pm; no minimums)



WHY: Laughter is good for you



HOW: Tickets (NO FEES) at Ticketmaster.com http://bit.ly/1lX2JJ5 or call 415-857-1896, or at the door.



PERFORMANCE VIDEO: http://bit.ly/1pOgXM6

VIDEO FROM ITALIAN PRODUCER NINI GIACOMELLI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rqXi6Fb2uI



PERFORMER PHOTOS/BIOS: http://bit.ly/1rOZNyk



ALL INFO: http://newperformancegroup.wordpress.com



Friday Night Program, October 17, 2014



8:00 PM Cabaret



Comico: A Salute to Comic Singers and Songwriters. Special Guest Stars: Candace Forest,

Paul Frantz, Diane Merlino, Nancy Schimmel, and Bobby Weinapple, Beth Wilmurt.



Saturday Night Program, October 18, 2014 8:00 PM Cabaret



Comico: A Salute to Comic Singers and Songwriters. Special Guest Stars: Marilyn Cooney, Bill Cooper, Barry Lloyd, Lauren Mayer, and Ray Renati.



MORE INFORMATION AND LINKS:



About Dallo Sciamano allo Showman

Now in it’s 11th year in Italy’s Valle Camonica, Dallo Sciamano allo Showman is a co-production of Centro Culturale Teatro Camuno and the renowned festival of original song and songwriters, Club Tenco. Featuring many stars as well as emerging artists, it has been covered by Italian National Television RAI. The Valle Camonica, in the Lombardy Region of northern Italy, boasts a UNESCO site of prehistoric rock carvings, which have greatly influenced local artists and scholars, among them festival producer Nini Giacomelli and her creative team, who see the performer as a kind of shaman, healing the audience through laughter.



Society Cabaret enters its second year of international co-production to expand last year’s 1-night pilot project to a 2-night event, with this year’s edition of Cabaret Comico. The star attraction at San Francisco’s Hotel Rex Union Square, Society Cabaret’s 75-seat house is a gem of a performance space, with sound, lights, a grand piano, cabaret tables, a full bar and a terrific kitchen. Society Cabaret's four founding partners combine their individual artistic expertise to bring a cooperative vision to their thriving performance venue. Director of Entertainment, G. Scott Lacy, co-hosts both evenings together with Lua Hadar.



Lua Hadar’s New Performance Group is dedicated to deepening intercultural communication through the performing arts, arts education and cultural exchange with the goal to bring an awareness of our common humanity to audiences and participants. New Performance Group has produced classes, performances, CDs, community events, international exchange and a DVD in its 20-year history. Nominated for an Independent Music Award, Lua Hadar is a vocalist, emcee and indie producer with a long history of performing both abroad (Italy, France, Thailand and more) and in New York and San Francisco, including at legendary North Beach music venues such as The Purple Onion, Peña Pachamama, Caffé Trieste and Jazz at Pearl’s.



