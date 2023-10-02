Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2023 --While white is one of the most common colors for cabinets in both the kitchen and the bathroom, Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, knows that giving kitchen cabinets a splash of green or the bathroom cabinets a hint of blue can make a dramatic change for these rooms in homes in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, South Miami, Kendall, and the surrounding areas. The team at Trimline Design Center love to work with color and the bathroom cabinets or kitchen cabinets would be a great way to make that room more distinctive.



The kitchen might be a lot of white but having at least some of the kitchen cabinets be a color is a great way to really make a kitchen have style. Bold green colors work well in this kind of situation to really pop out from the white, but other colors work here as well. In other cases, lighter shades of blue grey for all of the kitchen cabinets can change the impression of a kitchen into more of a country feel.



Other options that homeowners can look at include shades of orange or orange yellow, which remind people of citrus and mornings. It is pleasant to look at without being too intense, and owners can choose to paint only some of the kitchen cabinets these colors, so it isn't too overwhelming. A rusty red or faded red or burgundy can also work well, and all of these colors are perfect if Fall is a favorite time of the year.



Rather than painting the bathroom cabinets, many opt to do a stain to bring out the character of the wood. Light wood or a light stain can provide that more rustic or outdoor feel to the bathroom using this option. A very bold choice is to go with black bathroom cabinets, especially if a lot of the rest of the room is white or off-white. The stark difference will make a dramatic difference. Even using navy blue or forest green here can evoke thoughts of the beach or the woods.



When it comes to kitchen cabinets or bathroom cabinets, sometimes it pays to not play it safe and choose a bold color that makes the room take on a different feel. Color can have a dramatic impact for these rooms.



