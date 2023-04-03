Cabinetek Brings Contemporary Designs in Bathroom Remodeling in Farmington Hills and Birmingham, Michigan

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2023 --Cabinetek offers bathroom remodeling in Farmington Hills and Birmingham, Michigan to help homeowners transform their outdated and dull bathrooms into luxurious and modern spaces.



Cabinetek's bathroom remodeling services are designed to meet homeowners' unique needs and preferences in Farmington Hills, Birmingham, and surrounding areas. The company understands that the bathroom is a personal space where people relax, rejuvenate, and unwind, and that's why it offers custom solutions to create a spa-like atmosphere that enhances the overall look and feel of the home.



Cabinetek is thrilled to offer its bathroom remodeling services to Farmington Hills and Birmingham homeowners. Their team of experts is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative, and affordable solutions that transform dull and outdated bathrooms into stylish and functional spaces.



The company offers a wide range of custom cabinetry and vanities to fit any bathroom style and design. The cabinets and vanities are made from high-quality materials, such as wood, metal, and glass, and are designed to maximize storage space and functionality.



Cabinetek also offers a variety of shower and tub installation options, including walk-in showers, freestanding tubs, and Jacuzzi tubs. The company's experts work closely with homeowners to design a shower or tub that meets their needs and preferences.



As part of their bathroom remodeling, Cabinetek offers a wide range of flooring and lighting options to create a cohesive and stylish look in the bathroom. The company's experts help homeowners choose the right flooring and lighting options that complement their design and enhance the functionality of the space.



Cabinetek's team of experts is licensed and experienced in plumbing and electrical work. The company ensures that all plumbing and electrical work is done safely and efficiently to prevent any accidents or damage to the home.



Cabinetek's bathroom remodeling services are designed to make the process stress-free and enjoyable for homeowners. The company's experts work closely with homeowners from the initial consultation to the final installation, ensuring the project is completed on time and within budget.



Get more information about Cabinetek's kitchen cabinet design in Birmingham and Livonia, Michigan, kitchen design and remodeling, and more.



Call 248-233-2000 for more details.



About Cabinetek

Cabinetek is a full-service home renovation company. The company offers various home renovation solutions, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and custom cabinetry.