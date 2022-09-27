Cabinetek Brings in Quality Custom Kitchen Cabinets in Ann Arbor and Brighton, Michigan

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2022 --A glimpse into an elegant kitchen may bring images of chef-quality appliances and shimmering countertops to mind. Choosing the right cabinetry for your kitchen can significantly affect the style and functionality of the place.



The process of choosing custom kitchen cabinets in Ann Arbor and Brighton, Michigan, can be exciting and stressful at the same time. In a kitchen, cabinets should be one of the most outstanding features since they occupy so much space. This can make choosing cabinets overwhelming. This is where Cabinetek helps.



Their services extend to West Bloomfield, Plymouth, Novi, Northville, Livonia, Farmington Hills, Michigan, and the surrounding areas. With Cabinetek, clients can get a custom cabinet in three easy steps. Cabinetek makes the process for clients to get the kitchen cabinets they dream of.



While planning to remodel any kitchen, bathroom, or other room, the team will rely on clients' measurements to find the perfect cabinets for their home. They will be by their side throughout the process, from measurement to completion.



The second phase involves bringing clients' inspirations to life. They will show three-dimensional layouts of how the new cabinets might look. They provide their customers with the most detailed drawings in the industry, so they know what they are getting before purchasing. They want to visualize how the customized cabinets will look in the home.



The logistics team at Cabinetek ensures rapid delivery of kitchen cabinets. If something needs to be replaced, Cabinetek will expedite the replacement within a few weeks. Additionally, they offer cabinet installation services to ensure cabinets are installed correctly.



Incorrectly installed cabinets can be an eye sore and won't function properly. At Cabinetek, they have partnered with several subcontractors who specialize in installing cabinets and will make sure customized cabinets look great.



About Cabinetek

Cabinetek is a kitchen and bathroom design and distribution company. They started as a family business selling single bathroom vanity cabinets and have become a significant cabinetry distributor across Michigan.