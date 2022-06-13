Cabinetek Offers Kitchen Facelift with Unique Kitchen Cabinet Design in Ann Arbor and Northville, Michigan

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2022 --A kitchen remodel is an excellent way to add more flair and character to the home. When executed with a design-backed thought process, kitchen remodel can efficiently serve the dual purpose of displaying the precious China while storing goods that need instant access. With modular kitchens using vertical wall storage, open kitchen cabinets are extensively used to display plants, accessories, and cookbooks. They can add a great look to any kitchen, making it more comfortable and inviting.



Cabinetek is a kitchen and bathroom design company specializing in unique kitchen cabinet designs in Ann Arbor and Northville, Michigan. The company started its journey as a family-owned company selling single bathroom vanity cabinets. Gradually, they expanded their business. Today, they are a significant distributor of cabinetry across Michigan.



Over the years, the company has earned a stellar reputation for its quality design and timely delivery. They do everything to ensure that the result amazes the homeowners.



The services they provide include but are not limited to custom kitchen cabinets and cabinet sales, cabinet design, installation, bathroom remodeling, kitchen design, and remodeling.



According to the experts, quality materials are at the core of an ever-lasting finish. There should be no compromise with the quality. At Cabinetek, the expert designers ensure that the right products are used for the kitchen design.



The award-winning design staff takes pride in giving customers the best value for their dollar. Guaranteeing the best customer service is their guiding ethos. They value the time and money of the clients and go the extra mile to ensure that the dreams of their clients come true.



The design team will ask for both measurements and inspiration before the initial consultation. Measurements are vital for quality fit, and inspiration enables the designers to meet the specific design needs. The design team uses advanced tools and technologies to bring the 2D drawings to three-dimensional color renderings, detailing everything from tile texture to flooring. Communication is essential. At Cabinetek, their logistics team keeps the clients in the loop through the entire project and briefs them on their progress.



About Cabinetek

