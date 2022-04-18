Cabinetek Offers Quality Milana Cabinets in Ann Arbor and Brighton, Michigan

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2022 --One of the heaviest traffic corners is the kitchen. It is a space where homemakers spend a significant portion of the day preparing meals for other family members. A dull-looking kitchen space might affect the culinary activities. Besides, a bright kitchen is a surefire way to increase the property's value. While it requires not so much to amp it up, it would require smart design choices that can completely transform the look and feel of the space. Opting for Milana Cabinets in Ann Arbor and Brighton, Michigan is an excellent choice.



Cabinetek is a leading kitchen and bathroom design and distribution company that sells and supplies many bathroom and kitchen cabinets across Michigan. Due to increasing demand, they now equip customers with the option of designing and delivering their kitchen cabinetry and doing a complete makeover, including everything from labor to lighting and everything in between.



The professionals at Cabinetek use their experience and expertise to repurpose existing areas, such as those under the counter or oven. The kitchen cabinetry can be hung on walls instead of being used as a standalone feature. This gives homeowners plenty of room without making them feel claustrophobic or cramped.



The designers will seek out both measurements and inspiration before the initial appointment. They can create a layout as per requirement based on the information they have received from the clients. Measurements are essential for a good fit, and inspiration helps the designer match the goals and demands.



With three-dimensional color renderings that describe everything from tile texture to flooring, the design team can bring their 2D designs to life. The clients benefit from knowing what they're receiving before they buy since Cabinetek presents complete designs in the business.



About Cabinetek

Cabinetek is a kitchen and bathroom design and distribution company. They started as a family business selling single bathroom vanity cabinets and have turned into a significant cabinetry distributor across Michigan.