Cabinetek Specializes in Custom Cabinets in Plymouth and South Lyon, Michigan

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2021 --It's mind-boggling as to what it takes to start a kitchen or bathroom remodeling. Many cannot still figure out where to start. For many homeowners, not knowing where to begin with a kitchen redesign is a typical problem. Some people get started by browsing through the most recent appliance models, while others pull it off by adding light fixtures and faucets. Interestingly, almost everyone lays their hands on custom cabinets in Plymouth and South Lyon, Michigan.



First and foremost, one has to understand the use of the kitchen. Choosing suitable items and smart furnishings is necessary to be in tune with working habits and the household's lifestyle. Gathering information from as many sources as possible, including the Internet, home improvement periodicals, and conversations with friends and family, is recommended. Cabinetek brings its experience and expertise in helping clients select the right cabinets for their kitchen and bathroom remodel.



From storage to ambiance, the bathroom and kitchen cabinetry provide homeowners with utility and beauty. If homeowners are unhappy with the way their home looks and feels, upgrading the cabinets is a great way to improve the home's aesthetic appeal.



As a leading resource for convenient and high-quality cabinet sales, Cabintek has earned a stellar reputation in West Bloomfield, Plymouth, Novi, Northville, Livonia, Farmington Hills, MI, and the surrounding areas. Working with well-known companies like Pioneer, Merillat, River Run, CNC, and others, the options for getting the bespoke cabinets of dreams are unlimited!



Cabinetek eliminates the middleman by selling cabinets direct from trusted manufacturers. Thanks to their robust partnerships with premium manufacturers, they can provide clients with an unrivaled assortment of cabinet designs at the most excellent prices. They're the top cabinet sales company in Novi, Plymouth, Northville, and the surrounding areas, with over 500 designer doors available.



About Cabinetek

Cabinetek is a kitchen and bathroom design and distribution company. They started as a family business selling single bathroom vanity cabinets and have turned into a major cabinetry distributor across Michigan.