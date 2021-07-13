Cabinetek Specializes in Kitchen Design in Farmington Hills and Plymouth, Michigan

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2021 --Homeowners are warming up to the idea of shifting away from the sleek, minimal appearance and toward a little warmer and more inviting look that reflects their thoughts. Due to this, a whole new kitchen style has emerged: a fusion of contemporary and traditional elements.



The current ancient style portrays an admixture of colors, textures, and materials. Homeowners now prefer different materials that could be commonly used next to one another, such as rough-textured wood or stainless steel with marble, or mirrors, marble, and timber on the kitchen island. Bronze, metals, and brushed nickels are all becoming popular alternatives to chrome handles.



Kitchen design in Farmington Hills and Plymouth, Michigan have dramatically changed over the years. Gone are those days when kitchens were confined to the back of the home. The modern kitchen style pushes the kitchen out of the background. Making an additional open-faced room, space, or an outstanding room is always a challenging endeavor.



Cabinetek has raised the standard for kitchen and bathroom interior design services. Their kitchen designers come prepared to create a functional and practical space where the meal is prepared and served. The interior design team brings their experience and expertise to transform an individual vision into a reality.



With any purchase from Cabinetek, consumers will be given the option to collaborate with a qualified interior designer at no additional cost. At Cabinetek, the experts help clients in finding their preferred patterns, textures, and colors. With one call, they pay a visit to the place of their clients for inspection and evaluation. Once employed, they create an eye-catching, jaw-dropping color scheme that will make the clients the center of attention in their space.



Cabinetek's team goes above and beyond to provide the most exemplary service possible. Being one of the top agencies, they provide the required data regarding the items to their clients. They maintain track of and coordinate shipments to each customer. They also claim to exceed the expectations of clients every time they are employed.



About Cabinetek

Cabinetek is a kitchen and bathroom design and distribution company. They started as a family business selling single bathroom vanity cabinets and have turned into a major distributor of cabinetry across Michigan.