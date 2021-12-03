Cabinetek Specializes in Kitchen Remodeling in Northville and Plymouth, Michigan

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2021 --When it comes to kitchen remodeling and renovations in Michigan, having proper planning is necessary. The line of work involved in kitchen remodeling requires a massive amount of skill and expertise. A professional team of builders or remodeling experts will put the plan as agreed on into action. The quality of labor and craftsmanship of the kitchen remodeling contractors are instrumental to enhancing the kitchen decor.



Cabinetek is a reputable company that brings its experience and expertise to the table regarding kitchen remodeling in Northville and Plymouth, Michigan. They will come to the site to inspect and find the right spot for smart devices in the kitchen. The idea is to give it a high-tech flair. They will also create spots in the kitchen where one can charge mobile phones and tablets. They will add cutting-edge amenities such as built-in coffee makers, steam ovens, wine coolers, and more to enhance the functionality.



Once the design has been finalized and the required flooring, lighting, worktops, appliances, and cabinetry have been chosen, the professionals start the kitchen remodeling in Northville and Plymouth, Michigan. The contractor will carry out several tasks, including permit finalization, framing, demolition, plumbing, framing, electrical work, cabinet installation, drywall and finishing, floor laying, tile setting, and other tasks at this time.



While disruptions are minimal, Cabinetek takes extra care to ensure that the site does not pose any hazards for children and pets. After the remodeling process, they ensure all the equipment, including wires, nails, and studs, is removed from the flooring. To maintain a clean environment, they provide floor protection and dust barriers. The professionals are highly skilled and advanced and know what they are expected of.



About Cabinetek

Cabinetek is a kitchen and bathroom design and distribution company. They started as a family business selling single bathroom vanity cabinets and have turned into a major cabinetry distributor across Michigan.