Cable Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Himalayan Salt Lamps and Salt Products

Sandra Cable is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SharvoksSaltLamps.com. The website carries a wide range of Himalayan salt products including candle holders, kitchen slabs, bath salts, salt lamps, and cooking salt. Cable first discovered these products when she saw one of the salt lamps at her aunt's house. She thought that these were really interesting and unique products and had to buy one herself. By starting her website, Cable hopes to share with her customers products that will benefit their health and improve their day to day lives.



There are many fantastic Himalayan salt products featured within the merchandise of SharvoksSaltLamps.com. The website offers items including natural salt lamps, pink Himalayan salt, salt slabs for grilling, Himalayan salt candle holders, bath salts, salt deodorants, massage stones, and much more. In the future, Cable would like to expand the products offered on her website to include salt licks and a wider selection of lighted pyramid salt lamps. She plans to regularly add new products as she discovers them to give customers a broader assortment of products for them to choose from.



Providing products that are unique, healthy, and good for the world economy is of utmost importance to Cable concerning SharvoksSaltLamps.com. The products on the site come from salt deposits that are over 250 million years old which provide unique minerals that are beneficial and delicious when used in cooking. The purchase of these products is beneficial to the economy in Pakistan where they are mined. Cable plans to handpick each product that she places on the website to ensure the best quality products for her customers.



To complement the main website, Cable is also launching a blog located at http://www.SaltLampBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to Himalayan salt and its many uses. Cable will be discussing salt block cooking, using pink salt in cooking, the benefits of bath salts, the purpose of salt lamps, and the qualities of the many products that can be found on the main website. The goal of the blog is to help customers make informed choices when it comes to buying Himalayan salt products.



SharvoksSaltLamps.com, a division of Cable Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Sandra Cable. Cable is also affiliated with SimplySolarLighting.com, a site selling solar light products, and CostumesAndCollectables.com, a site specializing in unique costumes.



