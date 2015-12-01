Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --Home services comparison and shopping destination website CableTVQuote.com is taking the frustration out of searching for cable TV, high speed Internet and phone services in throughout the United States. Cable TV Quote has developed a unique proprietary platform for quickly giving site visitors the ability to search, compare and order new cable TV and Internet service.



The company was founded because of personal frustrations the CEO and other team members encountered while search for the best possible deals on cable TV, Internet and phone services in their area.



Because Cable TV Quote has continually focused on innovation, the company has launched the first in a series of search and comparison platforms to give visitors the best possible deals available from broadband providers in their area. Since special deals are available only in certain areas this gives Cable TV Quote a unique approach to help people nationwide. Some providers offers cash back Visa cards when order new service, other offers FREE HD and DVR packages. As for Internet service, the industry has rapidly been shifting to a no-contract platform and offering subscribers more upload and download speed. With CableTVQuote users can search based on their specific need and budget by city or state.



Additionally, visitors are using CableTVQuote's website to find information on their latest TV shows. The website offers a content rich blog platform with the latest TV programming information, news and technology updates.



Users can also search and compare by the following:

* Digital High Speed Internet Services

* Cable High Speed Internet Services

* Fiber Optic High Speed Internet Services

* Cable TV Services

* High Speed Internet Services

* Digital Cable TV Offers

* Basic Cable Offers

* Local Internet Offers

* Internet Service Providers By Zip Code



Site visitors can find the most accurate information on high speed Internet packages and plans.



"It is our goal to constantly improve the search experience of our visitors," said Dan Smith, Digital Operations Manager for CableTVQuote.com. "Before launching, our team dedicated thousands of man hours to ensure visitors have a unique search and comparison experience to better make a decision about which cable TV, high speed Internet and phone service fits not only their lifestyle but their budget as well. In the near future our team at Cable TV Quote is looking to expand our portfolio by offering multiple destination platforms thus, increase the ability of the consumer to find more deals."



To find high speed internet service providers, deals, and promotions in your area or to find out more about individual providers like Time Warner Cable and Comcast Xfinity



