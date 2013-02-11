Caesars Entertainment & New CEO for RadioShack: (NASDAQ: CZR), (NYSE: RSH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2013 --- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) announced that Caesars Operating Escrow LLC and Caesars Escrow Corporation, wholly owned unrestricted subsidiaries of Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc. are proposing to issue $1,500.00 million aggregate principal amount of 9% senior secured notes due 2020.



Caesars intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain outstanding term loans and to pay related fees and expenses.



Caesars Entertainment is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, more than 75 years ago, Caesars has grown through development of new resorts, expansions, and acquisitions, and now operates casinos on four continents.



Find out more on CZR by getting the free full report here:



http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CZR



RadioShack Corp. (NYSE: RSH) announced that Joseph C. Magnacca, an experienced retail executive and merchant, has been appointed chief executive officer of the Company effective February 11. Mr. Magnacca has also been named a member of RadioShack's Board of Directors.



Mr. Magnacca, 50, is currently executive vice president and president of Daily Living Products and Solutions for Walgreen Co., where he oversees all of Walgreen's marketing and merchandising operations across more than 8,000 stores.



RadioShack (RSH) is a leading national retailer of innovative mobile technology products and services, as well as products related to personal and home technology and power supply needs.



Find out where RSH could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=RSH



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009