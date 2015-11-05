Café Tacvba Joins the All-Star Lineup of Rock Fiesta

Quartzsite, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2015 --Rock Fiesta® has added the last band to it's all-star lineup, the Friday night headliner Café Tacvba is on board. Now the Festival is complete. 20 live performances and 19 all-star Latino Rock Acts will rock the desert in Quartzite, Arizona, March 18 & 19, 2016.



Cafe Tacvba was formed in Mexico City in 1989. Since then they have had the same band members: Rubén Isaac Albarrán Ortega (Vocals/Guitar), Emmanuel "Meme" del Real Díaz (Keys/Vocals/Guitar), José Alfredo "Joselo" Rangel Arroyo (Lead Guitar/Vocals), and Enrique 'Quique' Rangel Arroyo (Bass/Vocals).



Their musical style covers a wide variety of genres, though it is most commonly labeled as Latin Alternative/Rock en Español, they have also mixed in ska, hip hop, norteño, electronic, bolero and Mexican Folk. Cafe Tacvba's sound has pioneered modern Latino rock and has influenced most of the new young Latino Rock bands. The band has won 8 Latin Grammy Awards in the past 10 years for Albums such as: Cuatro Caminos and Revés/Soy yo, they have also won 2 MTV Awards, and their music has been selected for video games soundtracks and movies.



Hal Davidson, Rock Fiesta's Producer said "with Cafe Tacvba on board we just made the biggest Latino Rock Festival in American History".



About Rock Fiesta

Rock Fiesta offers 2 days of camping and music plus an historic lineup, a collection of which, never presented before on any stage in America: CAIFANES, CAFÉ TACVBA, MALDITA VECINDAD, EL TRI, MOLOTOV, PXNDX, PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ, KINKY, OZOMATLI, LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES, DIVISIÓN MINÚSCULA, NORTEC COLLECTIVE: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE, SILVERIO, FINDE, SIDDHARTHA, MEXICAN DUBWISER, PALENKE SOULTRIBE, S7N and METALACHI will all perform on Rock Fiesta's Double-Main Stage, for 12 hours a day nonstop on both Friday and Saturday.



Weekend tickets are just $119, optional camping is just $40 per person and campers for rent. For tickets and more info logon to http://www.rockfiesta.com or http://www.rockfiesta.com/espanol, like us on FB or call 928-595 2016, or email info@rockfiesta.com. Lucrative vendor spaces also available. Media should contact hal@rockfiesta.com.