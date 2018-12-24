Cafaro Insurance Agency Brings in Special Buy-Sell Insurance in Farmingdale and Hauppauge, New York

Smithtown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2018 --Every successful business starts with a successful partnership. In many cases, two individuals join together to take the business venture to the next level, which is impossible without the other's help. Both contribute significantly to the success of the company, utilizing their strengths, talents, and mutual determination to succeed. The continued contribution improves the financial stability which is the basis of gaining continued output.



In many cases, the demise of a key partner is moderately equivalent to the death of the company itself. Many businesses fail to withstand the obstacles after the passing of an integral member. This is where Cafaro Insurance Agency comes into the scene.



The company offers protection to ensure the continued success, financial stability, and ongoing operation of the business even after the demise of the key member of a business.



The company brings in special buy-sell insurance in Farmingdale and Hauppauge, New York which is designed to pay a lump sum if one partner dies or suffers illness or injury and are unable to stay in business. The payout helps the remaining owners acquire the departing owner's equity, and continue to run the business. It also enables agreed compensation for the share.



To avoid the financial pitfalls, individual co-owners purchase life insurance policies on one another. The surviving beneficiary of each policy would receive the insurance policy death benefit. These types of policies are structured to offer financial support for remaining members and ongoing stability for the company.



The buy-sell life insurance is also useful in protecting against permanent disability and/or suitable serious medical conditions. By obtaining these policies, both the company and the surviving family members of the deceased benefit from it.



For more information on group dental insurance in Huntington and Melville New York, visit http://www.cafaroinsurance.com/group-health-medical-dental-insurance-farmingdale-smithtown-melville-huntington-hauppauge-ny.



About Cafaro Insurance Agency

With years of experience, Cafaro Insurance Agency brings clarity and understanding to individual and group life, health and disability insurance. The agents have extensive knowledge of the multitude of products offered by the various carriers they represent.