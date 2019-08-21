Cafaro Insurance Agency Highlights on Employee Benefits in Deer Park and Huntington, New York

Smithtown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2019 --Many employees are drawn to companies by the benefits they offer. Employee benefits in Deer Park and Huntington, New York is an effective way to make employees feel appreciated and boost morale in the company. Having such benefits will ensure health and wellness, enabling employees to perform their job well. Many companies can now understand the benefits such policy holds, thereby offering lucrative packages to retain their workers. The latest survey shows that companies that don't provide full benefits packages have found themselves losing valuable employees to other companies that do.



Cafaro Insurance Agency knows that genuine companies would find retaining quality employees far cheaper than finding, hiring, and training new people. According to recent research, nearly 33% of companies improved their benefits packages in 2017. The Society for Human Resource Management reports that 40% of employees consider seeking new employment, while 29% of those stated that better benefits were a significant reason for this consideration.



Over the years, Cafaro Insurance Agency has earned a stellar reputation for the design and implementation of group benefit plans that attract and retain quality employees. The professional staff has in-depth knowledge about various options, insurance carriers, regulations, and individual differences that go into the actual design of each benefit package.



The agents at Cafaro Insurance are knowledgeable and experienced, and they understand the importance of meeting the needs of a specifically targeted group of individuals, rather than treating each company the same.



Over the years, the company has met the group benefit needs of companies that focus on retaining their valuable employees. They also offer a comprehensive employee benefits package to meet the needs of even the most particular employees while always considering one's budgetary requirements.



In addition to employee benefits, Cafaro Insurance is also specialized in life insurance in Deer Park and Melville, New York.



About Cafaro Insurance Agency

With years of experience, Cafaro Insurance Agency brings clarity and understanding to individual and group life, health and disability insurance. The agents have extensive knowledge of the multitude of products offered by the various carriers they represent.