Cafaro Insurance Agency Offers Group Disability Insurance in Long Island City and Deer Park, New York

Smithtown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2021 --Group disability programs typically offer workers on a full disability pension up to 60 percent of their pre-disability income up to a specific limit, such as $ 10,000 per month. This can help cover personal expenses and protect the company.



In many cases, employers can choose a plan that fits their budget and works with their employees. For example, an employer can choose a guaranteed layoff plan that allows employees to take out insurance regardless of their current health. On top of that, group rates are often lower than individual rates.



Depending on the tariff, insured employees can bring their insurance with them when they leave the company. Premiums can be paid by the employer, the employee, or a combination of both with pre or post-tax dollars.



One can claim premiums from the company as a trade tax deduction. With a Group Disability insurance in Long Island City and Deer Park, New York in the pension plan, one can attract and retain highly qualified employees.



Cafaro Insurance Agency offers additional insurances that can lower costs in favor of the company. Since the mid-1980s, Cafaro Insurance Agency has been a leader in providing employee benefits, including group life insurance and group disability insurance. While it is often referred to as a perk, its growing demand has made it an essential part of the service package and is, therefore, expected by most newcomers.



The company works as an independent insurance broker with leading insurance companies and specializes in providing a wide variety of group insurance products tailored to the needs of today's business world. Group life insurance and disability insurance are available in different options that can be tailored to the needs of the employees of their clients.



Cafaro Insurance Agency offers a wide range of group life insurance products to help employees develop realistic financial solutions that meet their needs. The company provides a variety of group life insurance options to meet the needs of almost any business, from basic life support to full life insurance and comprehensive life insurance policies that offer both life benefits and options.



For more information on Group Health insurance in Long Island City and Bohemia, New York, visit https://www.cafaroinsurance.com/group-health-medical-dental-insurance-farmingdale-smithtown-melville-huntington-hauppauge-ny/.



Call 631-321-6165 for more details.



About Cafaro Insurance Agency

Cafaro Insurance Agency offers risk management solutions to residents of Farmingdale, Smithtown, Melville, Huntington, Hauppauge, and nearby areas.