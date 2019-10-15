Smithtown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --Disability is a significant cause of concern to the industry workforce and often constitutes the most obvious reason for seeking disability insurance that provides one with financial security during unemployment. It remains a perpetual worry and often results in a poor quality of life for workers or employees restricting their ability to work or earn an income. Additionally, workers may feel extraordinarily uneasy and need disability coverage that guarantees them financial protection in the case of an injury or illness.



According to the latest study, around 25 percent of individuals become disabled at some point during their careers. While home insurance helps protect one's residence, disability coverage aims to protect an individual and their family.



Most disability contracts have an initial waiting period of approximately 120 days that allows a company to evaluate each case. All the more, it does not require the insurer to pay any one-time lump sum. On the contrary, people will receive regular payments while they are disabled, which can substitute their income in full or in part while they are unable to work.



Cafaro Insurance offers comprehensive NYS disability insurance in Long Island City and White Plains, New York, that covers a percentage of individuals' income, ranging from 50-70 percent of their total income. The expert agents at Cafaro Insurance understand the requirements and walk the clients through the process of acquiring and implementing the coverage necessary to ensure their compliance.



For two decades, Cafaro Insurance has been providing specialist insurance coverage that complies with all paid family leave requirements for the state of New York. Today, they can be trusted with looking after a wide range of insurance policies, making them one of the US's leading disability and independent living insurance providers.



For more information on employee benefits in Melville and Yonkers, New York, visit https://www.cafaroinsurance.com/employee-benefits-farmingdale-smithtown-melville-huntington-hauppauge-ny/.



About Cafaro Insurance Agency

Cafaro Insurance Agency provides its services to the people of Melville, Farmingdale, Huntington, Hauppauge, as well as its neighboring regions.