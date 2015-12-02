Cafe Tacvba, Molotov, S7n 3 of the Great Bands Performing at Rock Fiesta

Quartzsite, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2015 --Rock Fiesta®, the Spectacular Latino Rock Festival headlines CAFÉ TACVBA on Friday, March 18, 2016. The band was founded in Mexico City in 1989, since then have had the same musical lineup of Rubén Isaac Albarrán Ortega (Vocals/Guitar), Emmanuel "Meme" del Real Díaz (Keys/Vocals/Guitar), José Alfredo "Joselo" Rangel Arroyo (lead guitar, vocals), and Enrique 'Quique' Rangel Arroyo: (Bass/Vocals). Their musical style mixed ska, hip hop, norteño, electronic, bolero and Mexican Folk. The band has won 8 Grammy Awards for Album such as: Cuatro Caminos and Reves/Yo soy, The top tracks of the band are: Eres, La Ingrata, Como Te Extraño, Volver a Comenzar, Las Flores, Las Batallas, Avientame. Actually CAFÉ TACVBA is touring with ZOE over Mexico and U.S.



MOLOTOV is a Mexican hard rock band formed in Mexico City in September 1995. Their lyrics feature a mixture of Spanish and English, rapped and sung by all members of the group. Molotov blends heavy bass lines with heavy guitar riffs, the lyrics are risky, playful, and frequently aggressive. The band consist of: Miguel Huidobro (Vocals/Bass), Ismael Fuentes (Vocals/Guitar), Randy Ebright (Vocals/Drums) and Paco Ayala (Vocals/Bass). Molotov's success to the top, has won them 4 Latin Grammy Awards.The most iconic songs of the band are: Puto, Gimme the power, Frijolero, Hit me, Voto Latino, Here we kum, Dance and Dense Denso and Que no te hagan bobo Jacobo. The band will performs at Rock Fiesta on Friday, March 18, 2016.



S7N (SEVEN) is one of the top heavy metal bands from Mexico City formed in 2009. In 2013 they launched their first album "Fearless" blasting out 8 powerful metal tracks. The band's top songs are: Blackout, Fearless, Sins and Enemies. The band consists of: Mao (Vocals/Guitar), Memo (Rhythm Guitar), Israel (Lead Guitar), Lalo (Bass) and Fabian (Drums). S7N is a combination hard driving guitars, intense solos and powerful drums, achieving a unique projection on stage creating an immediate connection with the audience. S7N will be rocking Rock Fiesta's Main Stage on Saturday, March 19, 2016.



About Rock Fiesta®

Rock Fiesta® features 19 Major Latino rock bands performing over 2 days on the Double Main Stage, March 18, 19 2016. The Festival offers 3 days of camping, including an early entry day and 24 hours of live music, plus an historic lineup: CAIFANES, CAFÉ TACVBA, MALDITA VECINDAD, EL TRI, MOLOTOV, PXNDX, PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ, KINKY, OZOMATLI, LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES, DIVISIÓN MINÚSCULA, NORTEC COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE, SILVERIO, FINDE, SIDDHARTHA, MEXICAN DUBWISER, PALENKE SOULTRIBE, S7N and METALACHI. See the performance schedule and Xmas Special videos, search Rock Fiesta on FB, Youtube and Instagram.



Christmas Special packages available with special prices and discounts up to 25% until December 21. Weekend tickets are just $119, optional camping is just $40 per person and VIP campers for rent. For tickets and more info logon to http://www.rockfiesta.com or http://www.rockfiesta.com/espanol, like us on FB or call 928-595-2016 or email info@rockfiesta.com. Lucrative vendor spaces also available. Media should contact hal@rockfiesta.com.