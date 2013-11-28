Cafe2U Announces International Mobile Coffee Franchise Opportunities

Leeds, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2013 --Cafe2u announces mobile coffee franchise investment opportunities internationally, a great new opportunity for people who want to invest in a small business. Consumers love great tasting coffee and good food. Cafe2U delivers that and more, including the opportunity to earn a net profit monthly.



The cost for the franchise system includes the Mercedes-Benz van, set-up, accessories and equipment. The franchisee is the boss, therefore operations is controllable by the owner.



Discover how successful Cafe2U business owners are able to avoid overhead and utility expenses. There are never rent payments or staff payment obligations. The owners have the freedom to create business hours that are suitable for them.



Training is important because it prepares the franchisee with the necessary marketing skills to start the business. It teaches how to run and use the van, equipment and water system. The mobile coffee franchise investor is given advice on how to grow and make a profit.



Cafe2U’s spokesperson said, “It’s best to start small when investing in a franchise business. The mobile coffee van is a good investment and it advertises the business without the high prices. Business owners can incur enormous expenses just with advertising alone. There is no need to market because the van is the brand.”



About Cafe2U

Cafe2U is a U.K. mobile cafe business that launched its first cafe van in 2000. By 2005, the business expanded to offer franchise opportunities. Today the coffee franchise has grown to include markets in the U.S., Ireland and Australia. Call today at 08456 444708 or visit the website to learn more about franchise investments, the products and services.