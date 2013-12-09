Cafe2U Promotes Coffee Vans for Sale with Franchise Packages

Leeds, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2013 --Cafe2U is promoting coffee vans for sale that are equipped with espresso coffee makers, grinder, fire extinguisher and refrigerator. Serve foods, coffee, cappuccino and hot chocolate at desired locations from the mobile vehicle. The powerful engine supply enough energy to prepare beverages and keep foods fresh. The van includes a limited warranty on certain parts and equipment.



Mobile cafes is popular in the 21st century and is a lucrative small business with the potential of quick growth. The Mercedes-Benz coffee vans for sale are sold with franchise packages at economical costs. The franchisee can choose the location, time and day to market its products and services. There are less advertising costs because the mobile cafe does the marketing while going from one location to another.



Cafe2U offers training to help the franchisee learn how to operate the van, appliances and water systems, including supply and waste. It also includes safety tips, marketing strategies, equipment upkeep, and maintenance of the vehicle. After training, the owner is ready to start conducting business in selected locations. The coffee vans for sale contains a cash register to keep record of all sale transactions and provide receipts.



A spokesperson said, “Mobile cafes give entrepreneurs the opportunity to start small and avoid overhead costs, such as rent. There are less advertising fees because the van is branded with the company’s logo, services provided, and contact information.”



About Cafe2u

Cafe2U is a franchise mobile cafe company in the United Kingdom that offers entrepreneurial opportunities to investors and private owners. The company is currently offer franchises in the United States, Ireland and Australia. Visit Cafe2U’s website today to request for information about the vans available for sale or call them directly at 08456 444708.