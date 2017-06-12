CAH Global Endeavors, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Survival Supplies for Solid Peace of Mind

Rockland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2017 --Christopher Harris is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.HarrisSurvival.com. The website offers a wide variety of survival supplies for solid peace of mind including survival kits, first aid supplies, preparedness seeds, long-term food storage, outdoor tools, flashlights and lanterns, and personal defense supplies. Harris was inspired by the amount of people who are completely unaware of the dangers that lurk in the natural beauty that surrounds them every day. Through his online store, Harris wanted to help customers find survival gear that will stand up to the elements and ensure they have a well thought-out plan whether at home or in the wilderness.



There are many excellent survival supplies featured within the merchandise of HarrisSurvival.com. The website carries items including survival kits such as auto kits and food storage survival kits; knives and tools such as wire saws and outdoor fixed blade knives; personal defense supplies such as tactical knife and pen kits as well as pepper spray gel; and more. In the future, Harris plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Harris regarding each and every transaction made on HarrisSurvival.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a compact flashlight for versatile safety and convenience, or a first aid kit to experience peace of mind at home and in the wilderness.



To complement the main website, Harris is also launching a blog located at http://www.HarrisSurvivalBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to quality survival supplies in general such as the convenience of a multi-function knife, stocking up on Wise brand emergency food, and using a radio flashlight for staying in-the-know during emergencies. Harris hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying peace of mind every day with quality survival supplies.



About HarrisSurvival.com

HarrisSurvival.com – a division of CAH Global Endeavors, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Christopher Harris.



Christopher Harris

http://www.HarrisSurvival.com