Caiati Financial Services, LLC Launches HomeBenefitIQ To Provide an Innovative New Employee Benefit

Westport, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2009 -- Companies of all sizes and kinds are looking for ways to improve their employee benefit packages. Now, CAIATI FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC can help.



Caiati Financial Services, LLC announces the launch of HomeBenefitIQ, a new program that offers local companies access to an innovative new employee benefit — customized mortgage and real estate programs available specifically for employees of the company.



It’s a great way for companies to improve their employee benefits package without incurring a great deal of cost, while offering employees a service that can benefit them by helping them finance or refinance their homes. HomeBenefitIQ allows the company’s employees to access information and even apply for mortgages online with special rates and privileges not available to the general public.



“We’re excited to be able to offer this innovative new employee benefit to companies in this area,” said Don Caiati of CAIATI FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC. “This is a great way for these organizations to help their employees by offering a benefit that is particularly valuable — access to customized real estate programs. It’s something that can help employees and their families invest their money wisely, and it comes at no cost to the employer.”



Caiati Financial Services, LLC provides the employees with their wide spectrum of loan products and access to CAIATI FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC great customer service, making it easy for employees in the program to achieve their mortgage and financing goals.



The HomeBenefitIQ program provides companies with all the tools they need to offer the mortgage program to employees, including:



• A CD-ROM presentation outlining how HomeBenefitIQ works

• Membership cards for employees

• Employee benefit flyers, new hire enrollment packages, break room posters and other informational materials

• And a customized web site with information on the specific loan products being offered as part of the HomeBenefitIQ program

• Informative on-site or off-site homebuyer or credit education courses



For more information on the program, please call Don Caiati, Group Real Estate Benefit Director with Caiati Financial Services, LLC at 203-557-3570 or visit our web site at http://www.benefitIQ.com

