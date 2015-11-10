Caifanes, Maldita Vecindad and Metalachi, 3 of the Great Bands Performing at Rock Fiesta 2016

Quartzsite, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Rock Fiesta® the Greatest Latino Rock Festival in U.S. History, features 19 Major Latino rock bands performing over 2 days, on the newly expanded Double Main Stage, on March 18, 19 2016. The Festival offers 3 days of camping, including an early entry day and 24 hours of live music, plus an historic lineup, a collection never presented before on any stage in America: CAIFANES, CAFÉ TACVBA, MALDITA VECINDAD, EL TRI, MOLOTOV, PXNDX, PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ, KINKY, OZOMATLI, LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES, DIVISIÓN MINÚSCULA, NORTEC COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE, SILVERIO, FINDE, SIDDHARTHA, MEXICAN DUBWISER, PALENKE SOULTRIBE, S7N and METALACHI. See the talent video, search Rock Fiesta on FB.



CAIFANES from Mexico City formed in 1987, is considered one of the most important bands in Latino Rock. Caifanes' style can be described as progressive rock and Latin percussion underscored by deep, somber, and Latin American-Mexican-Spanish influenced lyrics and the vocal style of Saúl Hernández. The band was formed by Saul Hernandez (Vocals/Guitar), Sabo Romo (Bass), Alfonso André (Drums) and Diego Herrera (Keys). Two years later, Alejandro Marcovich (Guitar) joined the band. Together, they wrote their most popular songs such as: Afuera, Matenme porque me muero, La negra Tomasa, Viento y No Dejes Que. CAIFANES is headlining on the Rock Fiesta Double Main Stage, Saturday night, March 19, 2016.



MALDITA VECINDAD Y LOS HIJOS DEL 5TO PISO are a band formed in Mexico City in 1985. They are pioneers in rock en Español and are one of the most influential rock bands in Mexico. Their sound incorporates many styles, including Ska, Rock, and traditional Cuban forms such as the Bolero and Cuban Son. Roco, the band's vocalist, dresses in a manner reminiscent of the Pachucos. Some of the most representative songs of Maldita are: Kumbala, El Cocodrilo, Pachuco, Esta Tarde Vi Llover, Don Palabras y Solin. MALDITA VECINDAD will be performing on the Rock Fiesta Double Main Stage Friday, March 18, 2016.



METALACHI was born in the 1990s by Vega de la Rockha (Vocals), Pancho Rockafeller (Guitarron), El Cucuy (Trumpets), Ramon Holiday (Guitar), Maximilian "Dirty" Sanchez (Violin) and Warren Moscow. The band gave birth to an innovative new sound: the fusion of traditional Mexican Mariachi folk music, and the loud, wild, sleezy and decadent vibes of heavy metal. METALACHI had been blowing minds and bursting ear drums, all with a high level of musicianship, showmanship, creativity, and tongue in cheek humor.The band's most famous cover songs are: Crazy Train, Rainbow in the Dark, Man in the Box, Sweet Child O' Mine, Run to the Hills, Wind of Change, Immigrant Song and Livin' on a Prayer, all of this songs are played with the unique style of METALACHI.



Weekend tickets are just $119, optional camping is just $40 per person and campers for rent. For tickets and more info logon to http://www.rockfiesta.com or http://www.rockfiesta.com/español, like us on FB or call (928) 595 2016 or email info@rockfiesta.com. Lucrative vendor spaces also available. Media should contact hal@rockfiesta.com.